Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) were up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.52 and last traded at $60.25. 885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 136,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.22.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

