Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 180,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,047,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

