Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Verizon Communications also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.25-5.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.80. 262,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,047,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

