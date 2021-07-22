Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.32.

VET stock opened at C$9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$2.84 and a one year high of C$11.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.02.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.5925991 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

