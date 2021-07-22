Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $672,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $203,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

