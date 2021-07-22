Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $62.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.26. 1,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,241.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

