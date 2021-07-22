Vidya (VIDYA) Price Tops $0.0893 on Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Vidya has a market cap of $3.37 million and $244,546.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidya has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00049176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.05 or 0.00844644 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,696,817 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.