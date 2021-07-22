Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Cut to $331.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $331.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $264.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.80. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $129.35 and a 1-year high of $300.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

