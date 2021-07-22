VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Declares Dividend of $0.10

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years.

Shares of VOC opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.04.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of VOC Energy Trust worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

