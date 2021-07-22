Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 365,978 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 161.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365,978 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $79,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.22.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.96. 26,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.32. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.