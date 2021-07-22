Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $35,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,470,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,124,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.59. 2,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,757. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

