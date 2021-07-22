Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $40.75 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 640,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

TWTR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 198,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,581,004. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

