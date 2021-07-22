Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,805 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Realty Income worth $45,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.71. 23,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

