Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 245 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 245 price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price target on Volvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price target on Volvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 239.56.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

