Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $48.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $555.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

