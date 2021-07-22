Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.