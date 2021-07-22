Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of WNC opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58. Wabash National has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $741.84 million, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Wabash National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

