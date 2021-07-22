WABnetwork (WAB) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 52.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $164,763.78 and approximately $277.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00049359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.81 or 0.00859221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.