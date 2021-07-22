Walleye Capital LLC Takes $31,000 Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

