Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $6.21

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $5.94. Waterdrop shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 28,400 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.13.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

