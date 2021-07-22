Waters Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

Shares of WAT opened at $370.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.04. Waters has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $373.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

