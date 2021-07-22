Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $294.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.10 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $284.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 64,544 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

