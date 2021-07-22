Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

CFG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

CFG stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

