Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.65. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

