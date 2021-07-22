Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hiscox (HCXLF)

Hiscox (OTCMKTS: HCXLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/21/2021 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2021 – Hiscox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2021 – Hiscox is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

6/17/2021 – Hiscox had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HCXLF stock remained flat at $$12.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

