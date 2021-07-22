Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Up 19.9% in June

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WES. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

