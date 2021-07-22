Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at Indl Alliance S boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Indl Alliance S analyst P. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Indl Alliance S also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WPM. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.75 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.47.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$55.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$24.96 billion and a PE ratio of 34.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$410.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.89 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

