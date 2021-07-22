WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $688.43 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $688.43 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00044930 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007134 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003046 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 933,026,600 coins and its circulating supply is 733,026,599 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.