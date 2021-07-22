Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $57.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

