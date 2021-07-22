Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 449.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 351,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

FREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

