Wing (WING) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.77 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $25.98 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $14.55 or 0.00045328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00105220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00141279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,120.00 or 1.00045344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,910,203 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,203 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.