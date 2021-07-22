Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $96.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.
WTFC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.89.
Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.
In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $18,670,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
