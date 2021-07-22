WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Gap Up to $46.00

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.00, but opened at $47.63. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund shares last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth $266,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

