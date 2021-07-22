Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $239.48

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.48 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 242.50 ($3.17). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($3.16), with a volume of 1,426,281 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 44.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

