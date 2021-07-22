Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Kingstown Capital Management L.P.

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for 2.4% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,150. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $213.12 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.18.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

