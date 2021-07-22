Wolfe Research Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $75.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion and a PE ratio of -47.09. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,850,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,886,616.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

