Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workiva stock opened at $127.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $129.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.10.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in Workiva by 92.1% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after buying an additional 201,709 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 0.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 78.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.