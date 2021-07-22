Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Workiva stock opened at $127.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $129.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.10.
Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.