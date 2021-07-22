World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.51. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.62. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $181.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,292 shares of company stock worth $742,140 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

