WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WPTIF opened at $18.32 on Monday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $18.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.98.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.