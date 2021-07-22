Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Tops $3.05 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00009443 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $200,069.87 and approximately $9.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00040649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00106376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00142111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,222.54 or 0.99781461 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

