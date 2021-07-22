WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$157.00 Price Target at CIBC

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WSP Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.87. WSP Global has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $121.02.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

