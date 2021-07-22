XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Insider John Yogi Spence Buys 9,500 Shares of Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) insider John Yogi Spence acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.07. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

