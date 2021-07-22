Xend Finance (XEND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $462,255.00

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $462,255.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00106837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00142512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.13 or 1.00026028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.