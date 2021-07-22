XTRABYTES (XBY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $203.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $708,542.40 and approximately $203.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00106197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00141629 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00022438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

