Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $104.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.09.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $122.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $4,205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

