Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given a $6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.64.

AUY opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

