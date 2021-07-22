Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby's Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China."

YSG has been the subject of several other research reports. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Yatsen stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

