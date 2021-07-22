Ycash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,135.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $6,135.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00301962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00119214 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00154207 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

