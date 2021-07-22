Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Tops $0.0317 on Major Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $220,594.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yield Protocol Profile

YIELD is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

