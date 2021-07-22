Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. CSX posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $32.79. 704,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,206,381. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69. CSX has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 13,724.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in CSX by 27,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CSX by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,927,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

